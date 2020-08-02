Charles Chester McRae
1930-2020
Charles Chester McRae was born December 5, 1930 at Baptist Hospital in downtown Houston to Charles Chester McRae, Sr. and Cora Bryan McRae. He died on July 28, 2020 at home after a long illness. He attended Montrose Elementary, Lanier Junior High School and graduated from Lamar High School in 1948. His college years were spent at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and upon graduation in 1952 he entered the U. S. Air Force where he served for four years. He was attached to the 182nd Airborne Squadron and served in Korea during the Korean War. After military service, he returned to Houston to enter the home building business. He owned a general contracting company and built custom homes for over forty years in the River Oaks, Memorial and Tanglewood sections of Houston. He enjoyed a reputation for integrity and attention to detail in his work.
Charles was a Senior Deacon at South Main Baptist Church where he served the church faithfully for many years. He co-founded the Men's Bible Class and remained devoted to it during his lifetime. Charles' ancestors were early settlers of Texas dating back to Stephen F. Austin, and he had a keen interest in Texas history which he instilled in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eat Out) lunch group. He also learned to play golf after retiring and enjoyed his various golfing groups. He was the biggest fan at his grandchildren's sports events and theatrical performances. He was a man of faith, integrity, devotion to God, his family, and his country. He will be greatly missed.
Charles is survived by his wife Glovenia (Glo) McRae, his son Charles C. McRae, Jr. and wife Lisa, daughter Allison F. Skoutelakis and husband Mike, son Philip A. McRae and wife Patricia. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Charles C. McRae, III and his fiance Kelly Rivet, Paul M. Skoutelakis, Alexander F. Skoutelakis, Catherine C. McRae, Caroline E. McRae and Philip Andrew McRae, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held. For those who desire, memorials honoring Charles can be made to the South Main Baptist Church Foundation, 4100 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002, or to the charity of one's choice
For more information please visit www.asacredchoice.com