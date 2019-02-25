Charles Lee Cunningham, Jr.

1932-2019

Charles Lee Cunningham Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on February 22, 2019 at the age of 86.

As a lifelong native Houstonian, Charles attended Jeff Davis High School and graduated from the University of Houston, College of Technology in 1962. In 1965, he founded his business, Cotemp, Inc. which he later co-owned with his two sons and which is still in existence after 55 years.

Charles married the love of his life, Vicki, in 1950 and they remained a devoted and loving couple for 65 years until her passing in 2015. Charles was known for his deep love of family, his honesty and integrity, his generous nature, and his positive attitude. He believed in always "doing the right thing" and having a strong work ethic. He also thought it was important to give back and helped many during his life, both within and outside of his family and donated to many charities in his later life.

He is survived by his four children, Bobbie Wilson, Charles Cunningham III, Joe Alan Cunningham (Mary Ann), and Karan Lozano (Ruy). He leaves behind two brothers and four sisters as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr., and Elowise, three sisters, one brother and one grandchild.

A special thanks to his niece, Laurie Cunningham, for arranging and providing hospice care for both Charles and his wife Vicki and for doing so much to care for Charles during his last years. Thanks also to Victoria Stewart, who provided loving and gentle care during his last few months.

Visitation will be held at Heights Funeral Home, 1317 Heights Blvd. from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, February 26th, and services will be held at Heights Funeral Home at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 27th followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Katy Freeway.

Donations may be given to the or flowers will be accepted. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary