|
|
Charles "David" Evans
1952-2020
Charles "David" Evans, born December 22, 1952 in Houston, Texas, passed away suddenly on January 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Son of Lois Ravey and Jonathan "Jack" Evans. David was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jonathan "Jay" Evans II and Anne Evans. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Broussard Evans, his son Jonathan "Jay" Evans and wife Abby, his grandson Jack David (7), his daughter Kelly Evans Woessner and husband Trevor and his granddaughters Ruby (4) and Sage (2), his sister Clare Evans Parker, and numerous extended family and friends.
David attended West U. Elementary, Pershing Middle School, and Lamar High school. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration at University of Texas at Austin where he met his wife. After college, he returned to Houston, married Susan, and went to work with his father at Evans Monical. David was an icon in the furniture industry for more than 45 years and was recognized many times for his sales achievements. He retired in 2018 from Contract Resource Group, the company he founded, to live at his ranch in Grass Valley, California with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
David spent the final three years enjoying his family and life on the ranch. He was an avid golfer and played regularly with his son. He was a lover of music and food and enjoyed cooking for and with those he loved. He cherished the simple moments; singing and dancing with his granddaughters, adventuring with around the ranch his grandson, walking his dog and taking care of his wife. Whether at work or at home, he always made those around him feel loved.
David will be greatly missed by many and has left the world a better place with his huge heart and love for his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on February 16th at 2 pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Bellaire Blvd. in Houston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's honor to The First Tee Greater Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020