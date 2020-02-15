|
Charles "David" Evans
1952-2020
Charles "David" Evans, born December 22, 1952 in Houston, Texas, died in his home in Grass Valley, California with his family on January 18, 2020. Son of Lois Ravey Evans and Jonathan "Jack" Evans. David was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Jonathan "Jay" Evans, Jr. and Anne Elizabeth Evans. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Broussard Evans, his son Jonathan "Jay" Evans III & wife Abby, his grandson Jack David (7), his daughter Kelly Evans Woessner and husband Trevor, his granddaughters Ruby Adelaide (4) and Sage Elizabeth (2), his sister Clare Evans Parker and many extended family.
David will be greatly missed by many and has left the world a better place with his huge heart and love for his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16th at 2 pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Bellaire Blvd. in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in David's honor to The First Tee of Greater Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020