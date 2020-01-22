Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rice University Chapel
Charles Donellan


1938 - 2020
Charles Donellan Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Bromeo Donellan
1938-2020
Mr. Charles "Charlie" Bromeo Donellan passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on January 8, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from Rice University in 1965. He married his high school sweetheart Sandra "Sammie" Tucker Donellan in 1961. They had two daughters, Mary Donellan Beckwith and Kathy Donellan. He was widowed, very unexpectedly, in 1979. He returned to New Orleans and remarried to Carol Hawkins Smith Donellan in 1982. He gained a stepdaughter, Denise Smith Harrison, and a stepson, Dale Smith. Charlie was widowed a second time in 1989. Retirement took Charlie to Kerrville, Texas. After experiencing some health issues, Charlie moved closer to his daughters in San Antonio. He is survived by his children and stepchildren, Dale (wife Dara Smith), Mary, Denise (husband David Harrison), and Kathy (husband Chris Brooks), and eight grandchildren whom he loved very much. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Rice University Chapel, Houston, Texas, with a reception to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
