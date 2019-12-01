|
Charles H. Drastata
1935-2019
Charlie Drastata, 84, went to heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with his wife,and his two daughters by his side at their home in Bellville.
Charlie was born on Feb. 20, 1935 in New Taiton, TX and was the third youngest of a loving Czech family of 13 children. He met the love of his life, Virginia, they married on Aug. 22, 1959 and started their life in Houston. Charlie worked at Central Freight Lines as a dock foreman for over 42 years. He and Virginia retired to Bellville in 2005 and was active in the Bellville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and 3 children: Jeff (wife Leslie), Jennifer (husband David Bradshaw), and Deborah. He has 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with another due in January.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 7th at the Bellville United Methodist Church located at 234 S Masonic St, Bellville, TX 77418.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charles Drastata to the Bellville United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019