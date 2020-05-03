Charles Driscoll
1940 - 2020
Charles P. Driscoll
1940-2020
Charles passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. He was a native Houstonian. He graduated from Bellaire High School. Charles worked retail in the Spring Branch area at Armstrong Office Supply and Macy's. He enjoyed telling jokes to customers. His hobby was taking family photos that will be treasured for years to come. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Driscoll, and his sister Dorothy Foster. He is survived by his sisters LouAnn Kubena and Clara Romero, his brothers-in-law William Romero and Jack Foster, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private burial service will be conducted at Woodlawn Cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
