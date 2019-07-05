Charles Dwight Dunn

1961-2019

Charles Dwight Dunn 58, the 5thof 8 children born to the late L.C. and Virginia (Nolen) Dunn in Oxford, Mississippi.

Charles accepted Christ at a young age and became a member of Beverly United Methodist Church in Oxford, Mississippi. He remained a faithful member until beginning his career in the United States Marine Corps and United States Army. Through his tenure in the armed services, Charles became a member of the Aloha Military Lodge No. 635, F. & A. M. in Honolulu, HI, 32ndDegree Mason and the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Of The Nobles Of The Mystic Shrine.

Charles attended Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi and graduated with the class of 1979. After his tour within the military services, Charles was employed for over 30 years with the Department Of Justice serving in many positions throughout his career until his retirement in July 2017.

Charles met, fell in love, and married LTC (retired) Louise E. Thompson on May 28, 2010. Together they served as faithful members of the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, the Infamous Gospel Music Workshop Of America, Houston Mass and Texas Mass Choirs participating in several recordings. Charles was also a member of the Houston Mass Men Of Promise Choir until his health began to fail.

After a very lengthy illness, Charles quietly departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Spanish Meadows Nursing Facility in Katy, Texas to live eternally with the Lord.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories and love: his loving and devoted wife, LTC (Retired) Louise "Lovely" E. Dunn of Houston Texas; his fur-baby, Gizmo Dunn; 1 daughter, Alicia Blake Martin; 3 grandchildren, Ashaunti Blake, Lauren Martin and Matthew Martin; 2 great grandchildren, Ariana Blake and Shelby Carroll of Longview, TX; 5 brothers, Frankie "A.C." Dunn, Abraham (Wonder) Dunn of Oxford, MS, Ralph (Ethel) Dunn of Horn Lake, MS, Elder Kevin (Marilynn) Dunn of O'Fallon, MO and Roy (Kathy) Dunn of Memphis, TN; 2 sisters, Ginia (Jerry) Hairston of Olive Branch, MS and Lena Porter of Oxford, MS; father and mother in love, Deacon Larry Sr. and Deaconess Letha Thompson of Harrisburg, PA; 2 brothers in love, Larry (Carla) Thompson, Jr. and Kevin (Valerie) Thompson of Harrisburg, PA; 1 sister in love, Tracey Thompson of Harrisburg, PA who shared the same birthday; uncle and aunt in love, Rev. Dr. Gaylord M. Sr. and Minister Roberta Thompson of Middletown, PA; aunt in love, Minder Perry of Newark, NJ, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; 6 very, very special devoted best friends, Anita Pruitt, Mary Semien, Richard Hall, Charlie Middleton, Will And Esther Thomson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation (Sat) July 6, 2019 from10-10:55 a.m., Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 5530 Van Fleet, Rev. Charles W. Gaines, Officiating, Interment Flint Hill Cemetery (Etta, Mississippi). Published in Houston Chronicle on July 5, 2019