Charles Edward Foltin

1936-2019

Charles "Manny" Edward Foltin, age 83, passed from complications of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's on July 3, 2019, in Cypress, Texas. His final days were spent in the constant presence of beloved family, friends, and caregivers at Village Green. Although Manny faced many challenging physical disabilities for many years, his spirit persisted and he continued to "show up" and participate in life. Manny is preceded in death by his father, Edward Foltin; his mother, Margaret Klores-Foltin; his sister, Margaret and husband, Kenneth Hardcastle; and niece, Gay Charbonneau. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Eunice Reed-Foltin; his son, Randy Foltin; his daughter, Leslie and husband, Harry Hadland, III; his favorite grandson, Harry "Harrison" Hadland, IV; and niece, Nina Adams. Manny was born on May 17, 1936 in Houston, TX, to Eddie and Margaret and raised in the Recreation Acres area. Following his graduation from Cy-Fair High School in 1954, he attended the University of Houston. In 1958, Manny became a mechanic in the Air Force Reserves and continued to serve for 6 years. In 1960, he owned and operated two Sinclair gas stations. Manny then took a position at Cameron (later Wyman-Gordon) in 1961. He worked there for more than 37 years and was recognized as a valuable member of the machine tool repair team. Manny was a great family man, loyal friend, and proud Texan. He and his wife Eunice, loved and enjoyed participating in the Cypress Community for most of his life, coaching both boys and girls in various sports. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, cars (1957 B-Gas division winner in the Drag Racing National Championship), and spending time with those he loved. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind, strong, and hardworking man - always to be depended on.

A funeral is scheduled for Manny on Sunday, July 7th, at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery. Visitation hour starts at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow the service and burial. Reverend Larry Reinecke will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Manny's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Parkinson's Foundation. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 6, 2019