Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan C. M. E. Church
8955 South Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Metropolitan C. M. E. Church
8955 South Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Dr. Charles Edward Tatum Ph.D. Obituary
DR. CHARLES EDWARD TATUM, PHD
1931-2019
On April 3, 2019 Dr. Charles Edward Tatum, 88, of Houston, Texas, left his earthly body to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He passed away in Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas surrounded by family.
Born February 25, 1931 in Center, Texas, in Shelby County to Henry Earl and Christine. He was married to Velma Taylor Tatum who preceded him in death. His religious rearing was in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. After graduation from Daniels High in Center, he earned a B.A. and M. Ed.Degrees from Prairie View A&M University. He earned the M.S. and M. A. T. Degrees from Indiana University and he earned the Ph.D. Degree from Michigan State University. Charles was a Fulbright Scholar, an Asian Studies Scholar, and an African Studies Scholar and a Piper Professor. He retired as Emeritus Professor at Prairie View A&M University and Emeritus Professor at Texas Southern University. He is survived by his son Yoshida Charles Tatum (Sandra), brother Willard McClelland, granddaughter, Amaya, great-grandchildren; Sappir and Malichi, sister-in-law Myrtis McClelland, niece; Kristi McClelland and nephew; Cecil McClelland as well as many relatives and friends.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on April 13, 2019 at Metropolitan C. M. E. Church, 8955 South Freeway, Houston, Tx 77051. Viewing from 11:00am until 11:55am, with services beginning at 12 o'clock noon.
Interment April 15, 2019 -2:00pm - Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Tx 77038.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
