Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
705 Williams St
Pasadena, TX
1922 - 2020
Charles Fallon Pack Obituary
Charles Fallon Pack
1922-2019
Charles Fallon Pack passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1922 in Brazoria, Texas to William Dallas Pack and Ethel Stevens Pack; he and his twin sister Margaret were the youngest of seven siblings. He grew up in Brazoria and Newgulf, Texas and attended Boling High School where he played football and ran track. During World War II, Charles enlisted in the Army Air Corps; he was stationed at Hickam Field in Oahu, Hawaii, where he instructed pilots using Link Trainer flight simulators. After the war, he studied engineering at Rice University, where he met his wife of 68 years, Mary Davis Pack.
Charles and Mary were longtime residents of Pasadena, Texas. They were active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church where Charles served numerous terms on the vestry. For many years, he was a board member of St. James House, a senior living center in Baytown. He was a dedicated volunteer at the St. Peter's Food Pantry, where he served as liaison to the Houston Food Bank.
Following a long career at Shell Oil Company in Deer Park, Charles retired in 1984. He and Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time at their country place deep in the Big Thicket of East Texas. Charles was known for his easy-going nature, ready smile, and bottomless generosity. He'll be greatly missed by his loving family and by his friends, both in Pasadena and at Eagle's Trace Senior Living Community in Houston.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2017. He is survived by his twin sister Margaret C. Pack; three daughters, Mary Margaret Pack (Robert Mendoza), Catherine Pack Lien (Kenneth Lien), Martha Pack Burnett (Velon Burnett); two granddaughters, Megan Doherty (Nicholas Doherty) and Emily Burnett (Cornelius Miller), and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Charles at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 705 Williams St, Pasadena, on Saturday, 18 January at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to or to the community outreach programs at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020
