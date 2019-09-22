Home

Charles (Chuck) French Jr.


1942 - 2019
Charles "Chuck" H. French, Jr.
Charles (Chuck) French Jr. passed away on August 29th. He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce Martin-French, son Chase French, daughter Lela Kay Horning, three stepsons, five grand children and one great grand child. Donations can be made in Chuck's name to: Boxing for Battle Inc, 6518 Rose Willow Lane, Spring, Texas 77379. He fought his battle with Parkinsons disease with so much determination. No service is planned per his wishes.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
