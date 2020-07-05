1/1
Charles Gerkin
1944 - 2020
Charles W. Girkin
1944-2020
Charles W. Girkin was born on March 14, 1944, in Jackson, Michigan to Emery and Betty Girkin. He passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his son, David Girkin, and his two grandsons, Charles and Walker Girkin.
Charles moved to Houston in 1974 and never looked back. He started working in 1977 in the oil and gas manufacturing field and eventually started his own company, Charles W Girkin, Inc., in the early 1980s. He was well known and successful in his field and loved what he was doing.
In his personal time, he enjoyed many hobbies which included riding bicycles and motorcycles, playing handball, windsurfing, swimming, and bird watching. He especially loved spending time with his grandsons, going to museums and parks along with other fun activities. He adored them and they will greatly miss him.
A memorial service will be held online at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020. To attend the service or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Donations may be made to the Houston Audubon Society, Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the YMCA.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
234 Westcott Street
Houston, TX 77007
713.802.0000
