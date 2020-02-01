|
|
Charles Herman Meyer, Jr.
1924-2020
Charles Herman Meyer, Jr., 95, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Charles is preceded in death by his wife Billie Meyer. He is survived by his sons; Ray, Bobby and Keith Meyer, 2 sisters, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2pm – 6pm at the Heights Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled for Monday, 10AM at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Forest Park Lawndale.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020