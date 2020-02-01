Home

Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Charles Herman Meyer Jr.


1924 - 2020
Charles Herman Meyer Jr. Obituary
Charles Herman Meyer, Jr.
1924-2020
Charles Herman Meyer, Jr., 95, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Charles is preceded in death by his wife Billie Meyer. He is survived by his sons; Ray, Bobby and Keith Meyer, 2 sisters, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2pm – 6pm at the Heights Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled for Monday, 10AM at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Forest Park Lawndale.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
