Charles Robert Hermes
1972-2019
Charles Robert Hermes, 46, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 19, 2019 after a short and valiant battle with cancer. He was a beloved son, brother and uncle; and a devoted and adored husband and father. He loved his family fiercely and he will be deeply missed.
Charlie was born on November 21, 1972. He graduated from St. John's School in Houston. He was a Jefferson Scholar at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and a Masters in Systems Engineering. He was a member and president of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Charlie received a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business. He was the CEO of MathHelp, an educational technology company.
Charlie was a loyal friend, always one to listen and offer sound advice. Charlie's passion was helping others. He loved nothing more than seeing people succeed. From his work endeavors to the little league field, Charlie encouraged countless people to reach for their full potential. He had an abundance of patience and a kind and gentle heart.
Charlie loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hiking and mountain biking. He was a dedicated coach for West University Little League and formed lasting bonds with his players, fellow coaches and friends. Some of his favorite memories were made from the many childhood and adult years spent on those fields.
Charlie was a founding member of Church of the Apostles where he worked tirelessly to build up the church, serving on the Leadership Council and ultimately serving as Senior Lay Leader. Charlie's faith was unwavering, even on some of the darkest days. He always knew, without a doubt, that Jesus was with him and for him.
Charlie is survived by his devoted wife, Lizzie, whom he adored, and their three precious sons: Bo, Sam and George. Charlie loved his boys tremendously and they are, by far, his greatest accomplishment - and his pride and joy. There are no words to describe how amazing of a father he was. He loved his three sons unconditionally. He was a hands on dad and he wore his heart on his sleeve. He was their biggest fan and their very best friend.
Charlie is also survived by his parents Carol and Robert Hermes; his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Tom Giordano; his niece and nephew, Julia and Matthew Giordano; his mother- and father-in-law, Betty and John Clarke; and his brother-in-law, Walker Clarke, fiancé Lauren Corbeil, and nieces and nephew, Riley, Elle and Jack Clarke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Milind Javle and Jackie Weatherly and Ron Harris of MD Anderson; Dr. Mark Ghobrial, Dr. Sudha Kodali, Dr. Malcolm Irani, Dr. Bincy Abraham and Dr. Matthew Meriwether of Methodist Hospital, all of whom fought for Charlie until the very end. They never gave up hope and their compassion was remarkable. To the many nurses and staff on both the 7th floor and ICU of Methodist, you always treated Charlie with dignity and respect and you touched both his and Lizzie's lives greatly.
The family would also like to thank the countless friends, extended family members and church family, especially Charlie's faithful prayer team, for standing with them during this trying time. Each embodied what it means to be the hands and feet of Christ.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 2:00 pm at Grace Bible Church, 6325 Hurst Street, Houston, Texas 77008. A reception will be held immediately following the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed
to Dr. Milind Javle at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or http://www.mdanderson.org/gift or
to Church of the Apostles, 1111 W. 14th Street Houston TX, 77008.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019