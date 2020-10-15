Charles Robert "Charlie" Houssiere
1949-2020
Charles Robert (Charlie) Houssiere of Houston, Texas, passed away suddenly at the age of 71 on October 8, 2020, at his home in Houston.
Charlie was born January 10, 1949, in Jennings, Louisiana to Eugene Paul Houssiere and Marjorie Eva Belaire Houssiere.
Charlie is survived by his wife Becky, his brother and sister in law, George and Sue Houssiere of Jennings, LA, many loving nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston 77079 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Citizens for Animal Protection cap4pets.org