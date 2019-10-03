Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hoyt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hoyt


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Hoyt Obituary
Charles Kenneth Hoyt
1939-2019
Charles Kenneth Hoyt, of Houston, Texas, passed away on September 27, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born on January 13, 1939 in Madisonville, Texas to Arthur and Golda Hoyt.
Kenneth, as he is affectionately known, graduated from Tomball High School where he played sports. He went on to attend Lamar Tech and U of H. From there, Kenneth made a successful career as a service writer for Al Parker Buick. He decided to change his course for 18 years, and became an independent real estate appraiser, but returned to service writing until his retirement. On April 4, 1958, Kenneth married Doris Lynn Johnson, celebrating 61 years as husband and wife.
Some of Kenneth's favorite pass times and hobbies include sports, Bridge, fishing, golf and reading. His passion though, was watching the Houston Oilers and then the Houston Texans.
Kenneth's parents and his daughter, Debra Lynn Hoyt, predecease him.
Left to cherish, Kenneth's memory, is his wife, Doris Lynn Hoyt; son, Kenny Hoyt and wife Colleen; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his sister Sara Eckerman.
Visitation will take place in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 – 8 PM. Funeral services will commence the following day, October 4th, also in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home at 10AM, with the graveside to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to M.D. Anderson, as the Hoyt family appreciates the care, Kenneth received.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now