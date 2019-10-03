|
Charles Kenneth Hoyt
1939-2019
Charles Kenneth Hoyt, of Houston, Texas, passed away on September 27, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born on January 13, 1939 in Madisonville, Texas to Arthur and Golda Hoyt.
Kenneth, as he is affectionately known, graduated from Tomball High School where he played sports. He went on to attend Lamar Tech and U of H. From there, Kenneth made a successful career as a service writer for Al Parker Buick. He decided to change his course for 18 years, and became an independent real estate appraiser, but returned to service writing until his retirement. On April 4, 1958, Kenneth married Doris Lynn Johnson, celebrating 61 years as husband and wife.
Some of Kenneth's favorite pass times and hobbies include sports, Bridge, fishing, golf and reading. His passion though, was watching the Houston Oilers and then the Houston Texans.
Kenneth's parents and his daughter, Debra Lynn Hoyt, predecease him.
Left to cherish, Kenneth's memory, is his wife, Doris Lynn Hoyt; son, Kenny Hoyt and wife Colleen; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his sister Sara Eckerman.
Visitation will take place in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6 – 8 PM. Funeral services will commence the following day, October 4th, also in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home at 10AM, with the graveside to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to M.D. Anderson, as the Hoyt family appreciates the care, Kenneth received.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019