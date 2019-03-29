Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Henry Hunter, born October 5, 1938, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, announces his passing on Sunday/Monday, March 10/11, 2019, at the age of 80. A resident of Ft. Huachuca and Sierra Vista for 47 years, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Theresa Jean (Herring) Hunter; his son, Leon Parham; granddaughter, Courtney Parham; and brother, Clyde Hunter.  He will be remembered by his sons Michael Parham (Creda PJ) and Eric Hunter; grandsons, Brandon (Eleanor), Marcus, and Niles (Jesica); great-grandchildren, Brooke, Gavin, and Courtney; brothers, Jimmy Ray Hunter, and Lee Charles Hunter.  Charles served over 23 years in the US Army and 20 years with the Sierra Vista Regional Health Center.  A graveside service, with Military honors, will be on Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldiers Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to American Veterans (AMVETS).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019
