Charles Hunter, Jr.1947-2020Charles Hunter, Jr. passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born in Selma, AL on June 15, 1947. He is survived by wife, Jewell; sons, Charles III and Vernon; grandchildren, Karell, Kaya, Dayja and Brea. Visitation for Charles will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. at Carl Barnes Funeral Home. Private services can be viewed virtually online at www.carlbarnesfuneralhome.net on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.