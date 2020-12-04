Charles J. Seber

1925-2020

Born December 7, 1925 and passed November 30, 2020.

He wanted his obituary to state, "Life Long Dairy Farmer". After WWII, there were over 800 dairy farms just in Harris County; through the years, Seber Dairy became known as the last dairy in Harris County. He is survived by his wife Barbara Hieden Seber, their children, grandchildren, and many others who considered him a friend or a Grandpa.

Funeral will be December 4th at 10 AM at Southwinds Baptist Church 16811 FM-2920 Tomball, TX.



