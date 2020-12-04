1/
Charles J. Seber
1925 - 2020
Charles J. Seber
1925-2020
Born December 7, 1925 and passed November 30, 2020.
He wanted his obituary to state, "Life Long Dairy Farmer". After WWII, there were over 800 dairy farms just in Harris County; through the years, Seber Dairy became known as the last dairy in Harris County. He is survived by his wife Barbara Hieden Seber, their children, grandchildren, and many others who considered him a friend or a Grandpa.
Funeral will be December 4th at 10 AM at Southwinds Baptist Church 16811 FM-2920 Tomball, TX.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral
10:00 AM
Southwinds Baptist Church
