Charles Stuart Keever "Skip"
1949-2020
Charles Stuart Keever (Skip) passed away after a brief illness on June 25, 2020 in Galveston, Texas.
Skip was born in Hickory, North Carolina on December 11, 1949 to Janice H. Stevenson Keever and Harold E. Keever and lived in Hickory until his family moved to Jacksonville Beach, Florida prior to his entry into junior high school. He attended Fletcher Junior High School and Fletcher Senior High School before moving to Corpus Christi, Texas in his senior year. He met his future wife Mary a month before he graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1967. He went on to Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, graduating in 1969 and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree at Texas A & I University in 1971. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve, became a proud Seabee and was honorably discharged in 1977.
Skip began his career in lending at CIT in Rosenberg, Texas and subsequently joined Allied Bank of Texas and then First City National Bank. He completed First City's formal banking program and began specializing in real estate lending. His career continued at American Bank (which became Whitney Bank), Horizon Capital Bank (which became Frost Bank) and VistaBank Texas (which became CommunityBank of Texas). He retired from CommunityBank of Texas in April, 2019.
Skip was an avid sports fan, but he loved golf and fishing most of all. His last golf trip was to Pinehurst, North Carolina to play the No. 2 course. He had a wonderful time and wanted to return to play all of the courses. His favorite fishing spot was the northeast coast of Florida as he always caught lots of redfish, trout and flounder. He loved fishing trips with his family and he was always delighted when his sister Jan caught the biggest fish, which she almost always did.
Skip is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 50 years, his sister Jan Brannen (Bill), his brother-in-law Mike Everett (Lou Ann), his great nephew William M. Brannen III and many friends and former colleagues.
Skip was preceded in death by his mother and father, Janice and Harold Keever, his brother Steven H. Keever and his nephew William M. Brannen Jr.
In consideration of the health and safety of family and friends, a memorial service may be planned for a future date. If you would like to honor Skip's memory, he was a loyal supporter of the Salvation Army, the USO, the Houston SPCA and several other charities. A contribution to the charity of your choice
would be greatly appreciated.