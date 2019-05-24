Charles A. LeBlanc

1950-2019

Charles Albert LeBlanc, 68, of Houston, TX was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 2, 1950 and entered into rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Charles was the sixth of seven children born to parents Albert Kern LeBlanc and Irma Louise Pertuit LeBlanc. He attended Landry High School and later went on to graduate from the Univeristy of Houston with a Bachelor's of Business Management. After graduation, Charles began his career as a Manager of Transportation. Charles dedicated 40 years into the industry before retiring in 2015.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Andrew's Catholic Church, and often offered help in Mary's Kitchen and was involved in trade shows.

Charles loved God, his family, and sports. His marriage, the birth of his two sons, and the birth of his grandchildren were among the most important events in his life. He will be remembered for being faithful, loving, dependable, fun, and Grandpa.

Charles is preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert LeBlanc and Irma LeBlanc; brother-in-law, George Wait; mother-in-law, Martha Carpenter; and cousin, Freddie LeBlanc. He is survived by his loving wife , Shellie; sons, Chad (Chastity), Ben (Andrea); grandchildren, Sayler (Noah) Pierce, Cayden, Cooper, Ava; great-grandchild, Harper; sisters, Alvis Fontenot (Nolan), Pat Wait, Mary Godeaux, Charlene LeBlanc, Linda Mathis (Robin), and Carol Inglis (Richard); his best friend of 50 years, Gordon Cooley; sisters-in-law, Angie Ankrom (Russell), Bekie Maxey, Sheba Mosely, Annette Adkins (Bobby), father-in-law, Glenn Carpenter; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church from 9:30am to 11:00am, with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00am., with a reception to follow at the parish hall.

For more information on the life of Charles LeBlanc, to sign the online register book, or to offer your condolences or fond memories of him to the family, please visit www.SanJacintoFunerals.com Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary