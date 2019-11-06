|
|
Charles Leo Elliott, Jr.
1935-2019
Charles Leo Elliott, Jr., passed away on Monday, the 4th of November 2019.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in Thursday's edition.
A funeral service is to conducted on Friday, the 8th of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.
Please visit Mr. Elliott's online memorial at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019