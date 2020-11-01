Charles Lipscomb Bare

1932-2020

April 22, 1932 –

October 25, 2020

Charles Lipscomb Bare was born April 22, 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was raised by his parents Herbert and Mona Bare spending his early years in Chickasha, Oklahoma. After graduating from Chickasha High School, Charles attended Abilene Christian University for one year then enrolled in Engineering at the University of Oklahoma. During his three years at OU, he excelled in academics and was a member of PE-ET, the honor society limited to the top ten senior men. Charles also met and married Jeanene Moore from Hollis, Oklahoma, and graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Charles went to work as an engineer with Magnolia Petroleum, later Mobil Oil, in Snyder, Texas. After a 6-month period of active duty in the U.S. Army Chemical Corp in Edgewood, Maryland, he returned to Texas with Mobil where he worked in Kermit, Houston, Victoria, and Corpus Christi.

In 1961 he joined Conoco as a research scientist in Ponca City, Oklahoma where he developed computer applications. Bare was transferred to Houston in 1969. He worked in the engineering department then in the Production Department where he held various engineering and management positions with responsibilities for international production operations in Libya and Indonesia. In 1994 he was transferred to London for six years where he worked with Conoco UK. He was repatriated to Houston in 1990 and retired from Conoco in 1992.

In every location Charles and Jeanene were active in the Church of Christ. Charles led singing in each of the congregations where he and Jeanene attended. In Houston, Charles served as an Elder in the Memorial congregation until his transfer to London.

He was also active in the Society of Petroleum Engineers, serving as Treasurer then as President in 1979. He was also recognized as a Distinguished Member in 1983 and was the recipient of the De Golyer Distinguished Service Medal in 1992.

Charles is survived by his wife Jeanene, son Scott, wife Jill, two grandchildren Lindsey and Jeffrey, son Brian, wife Ellen, and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4 at Memorial Church of Christ, located at 900 Echo Lane in Houston. For those desiring, memorial donations may be made to Impact Houston Church of Christ, 1704 Webster St, Houston TX 77007.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store