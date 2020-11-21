1/1
Charles Lyman
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles Wayne Lyman
1945-2020
With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of Charles Wayne Lyman, age 75, on Tuesday, the 17th of November 2020. Beloved husband and partner of Ginny Lyman; devoted father of Ashley Lyman Rosset, Christopher Lyman, and Matthew Lyman; admired father-in-law to Aubray Lyman, April Lyman and Pier Rosset; cherished grandfather of Tully and Charles Lyman, Lake Lyman, and Luca Rosset.
Charlie was born in 1945 in Arkadelphia, AR, and after graduating from the University of Arkansas, he and Ginny moved to Houston, where he attended law school at the University of Houston. Additionally, he served our Nation as an officer in the United States Army in Vietnam.
Upon returning home from the army, Charlie practiced law in his adopted hometown of Houston, for over 50 years. He tried his first lawsuit to a jury verdict two weeks after going to work for the firm (then known as Talbert, Gissel & Stone) in 1972. Since that time, he had tried over 200 cases to verdict.
Charlie's practice focused on representations of individuals, and companies, large and small, in construction-related litigation, products liability medical device litigation, professional-malpractice claims, premises-liability cases, personal-injury matters, plant-explosion cases, catastrophic industrial accident cases, as well as all other types of civil litigation. He was Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than thirty years.
With his keen wit, endless work ethic and caring heart, Charlie led a remarkable life. Charlie will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and will always be remembered for his integrity, generosity and loyalty.
A private burial will take place for the family at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, please feel free to make memorial contributions in Charlie's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the American Heart Association, 10060 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77054.
The family requests that friends visit Mr. Lyman's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where one may share a story, memory, or leave words of sympathy and condolence electronically for them.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
