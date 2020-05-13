Charles McKinnie
1938 - 2020
Charles Ray McKinnie
1938-2020
Charles Ray McKinnie, born in Dallas, Texas on September 8, 1938, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 with his two loving daughters, Stefanie Donham and Shannon Mizell, by his side. He fought a valiant four-year fight with pancreatic cancer. Charlie was a lifelong Houstonian, graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, and serving in the Navy reserves from 1956-1962. He is predeceased by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Sue McKinnie, and they raised their children in Fondren Park. Charlie owned a machine shop, and held several patents on oil field drilling parts. Nothing made him happier than being on a lawn chair on a field watching his six grandchildren playing sports. He was a warm, gentle soul, and always quick with a smile all the way to the end. He leaves his s/o Janet Colton. Special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the loving home care he received from Star of Texas Hospice, especially Raymond, Harriet, Patrick, Lacy, Farheen, and Sharon. A celebration of his life will be held in the future.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Houston
2901 West Loop South Suite 102
Houston, TX 77027
7135331690
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

