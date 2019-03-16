Charles Meek

1942-2019

After living a life dedicated to his family, Charles Meek passed away on Tuesday, the 12th of March 2019. Charles will be remembered for his brilliant mind and kind nature. In every sense of the word, Charles was a true gentleman.

Charles was born to Wilbur and Elaine Meek in Omaha, Nebraska. Although he lived in various cities, Charles spent most of his life in Louisiana, Chicago, and Houston. Charles graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in mechanical engineering and was selected into the prestigious honor society, Phi Beta Kappa. Charles's commitment to knowledge continued with a master's degree and PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Illinois, and a law degree. He was selected to Tau Beta Pi, an engineering honor society, and Phi Delta Phi, a legal honor society.

While attending the University of Illinois, Charles met the love of his life, Susan, who he was happily married to for over 40 years. Charles and Susan had four children: Ryan, Kevin, Katherine, and Ann who he dedicated his life to and loved each one. Each child has so many special stories and cherished memories spent with their father.

Charles began his career as a nuclear engineer at Argonne National Laboratory in Chicago. After moving to Houston, he had a distinguished career at Exxon Mobil where he worked as an engineer for over twenty-six years. After he retired from Exxon Mobil, he worked as a consultant for Exxon, Chevron, Fairways E&P, and others.

Charles is survived by his wife, Susan, children Ryan, Kevin, Katherine, and Ann, brother Thomas, sister Julia Gainey, daughter-in-law Rachael, & granddaughter, Grace.

A memorial service celebrating Charles' life is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 18th of March, in the Sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the Hines-Baker Room.

Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.

