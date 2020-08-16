Charles W. Melton
1941-2020
Charles W. Melton passed away on Monday, the 10th of August 2020, in Houston, Texas at the age of 78. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on the 8th of October 1941. He was the fifth of six children of Bertha Mae and Marvin Melton.
He mainly grew up in Houston, Texas, and for a time that he remembered fondly, he lived with his older brother Van and Van's family on the King Ranch. He graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas and the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and majored in Business. He excelled in all sports in his younger years, including wrestling, baseball, basketball, and football. In high school, he pitched a no hitter … which his team lost due to walks. He worked as an apprentice electrician during his college years, and after college, he served in the United States Army Reserves. He started Melton Electric, Inc. in 1969 and built the company into a preeminent electrical contractor. In this family-owned business, now in its second generation of Melton leadership, he established an environment of loyalty, comradery, and trust among his employees. He was a former board member and president of the Southeast Texas Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association. After work, you could often find him coaching his sons in youth sports, throwing a softball with his daughter, or playing for the Melton Electric softball team.
He was dedicated to horsemanship and Texas tradition. He joined the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo (HLSR) as a life member in 1967, served as Vice President of the Horse Show from 2005 to 2007, and served on the Board of Directors since 1997. He was an active member of the Tejas Vaqueros for 30 years. Trail riding and rodeoing with his "friends for life" were true passions. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time at his beloved Comanche Point Ranch in Segovia, Texas. For forty years, he worked the land, hunted, fished, ran cattle, raised horses, cut cedar, and took evening Jeep rides to watch the wildlife and sunset. The family ranch also became the site of the annual Comanche Point Desert Classic golf tournament. He was not a great golfer, but he sure did love shooting the breeze with his friends and family down by the river at this yearly event.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and older brothers Al, Van, Bob, and Bill. Those left to remember and honor him include his children: Mark Melton and his wife Amy; Matt Melton and his wife Jenni; and Margaret De Young and her husband Joel. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Archer and her husband Perry, and loved ones Stacy Rogers and her son Cameron Bailey. He was a devoted "Pop" to his six grandchildren: Max and Daphne Melton, Haddon and Marin Melton, and Murphy and Duncan De Young. He was a loving and generous brother, father, grandfather, and friend and adored by all that knew him.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the initial ceremony will be family-only. As soon as conditions allow, a large celebration of his life will be held for all that loved him to gather and remember him fondly.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests contributions in his name be directed to the HLSR Educational Fund, attn: Jamie Voskamp, P.O. Box 20070, Houston, TX 77225.
