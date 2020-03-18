Home

Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 312-5656

Charles Mize


1933 - 2020
Charles Mize Obituary
Charles Mitchell Mize
1933-2020
Charles M. Mize passed away on February 28, 2020, at age 86. He was born March 18, 1933, to Audell and Opal Mize in Weathersby, MS.
Upon earning a BBA from the University of Southern Mississippi, he began his career with Shell Oil Company as an accountant, then was called up by the US Army and served with the 47th Infantry Regiment. He returned to Shell, advancing to senior management positions. He retired after 36 years.
For the past 40 years, Charles resided in Kingwood, TX. He enjoyed spending time playing golf, tennis, hunting, fishing, and coaching with the Kingwood Forest Cove Baseball Association. Last August, Charles and his wife Jean celebrated 67 wonderful years of marriage.
He will be loved and honored forever.
He is survived by his wife Jean and their children, Brenda Bowman (Clay), and Cynthia Hillman (Jason), grandchildren Alex Bowman (Valerie), Matthew Bowman, Ryan Mize, Reid Hillman, and great granddaughter Vivian Bowman.
A Celebration of Life and internment were held in Magee, MS on March 7, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
