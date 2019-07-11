Charles Hunter Montgomery

1928-2019

Charles Hunter Montgomery, MD was born in Centerbrook, Connecticut on April 7, 1928 and passed away peacefully at the Buckingham on July 6, 2019. Hunter spent most of his childhood in Lynchburg, Virginia. He graduated from Lynchburg College and went on to University of Virginia medical school. While at Lynchburg College, Hunter married his high school sweetheart, Jean Shepherd, in 1948. They moved to Houston in 1957 and Hunter began his medical career in public health service. He entered private practice for a short period, and then went to ExxonMobil where he retired as Associate Medical Director in 1992. Hunter was actively involved in the American Occupational Medical Association, ultimately serving as President in 1984/1985, and visiting 30 states during his term. He and Jean had four children that they raised in their home in Briargrove. Fond childhood memories for his four children include road trips to Virginia to visit family, where stops could only be at an Exxon station on the right side of the road, as well as road trips to Mexico with everyone, including Buddy loaded into the station wagon. Hunter and Jean were married for 52 years until Jean's death in 1999. In 2000, Hunter married Irene Spicer Montgomery and they were blessed to have spent the past 19 years together.

Hunter enjoyed playing tennis until his knees couldn't keep up. He called tennis a young man's game, and he and Jean joined Pine Forest Country Club so that Hunter could take up golf. Hunter's golf game was never great, but he enjoyed the friendships he made. Hunter enjoyed traveling, taking memorable trips around the world, including cruises, a safari, and travel on the Concorde. In Houston, Hunter was a fixture at Bethany Christian Church, where he served as an Elder.

Hunter is survived by his wife, Irene; his sister, Ann Moses; his four children: Keith Montgomery, and wife Erin; Karen Justl and husband Joe Zerbe; Kendall Montgomery; and Kimberly Brill, and husband Paul; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and his nephew Kenneth Shepherd and his wife Anne. The family will receive visitors at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 9am to 10am. A service will be conducted at 10:00am followed immediately by the burial. In lieu of flowers, for those desiring, a contribution can be made in Hunter's name to Bethany Christian Church in Houston or the United Way. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019