Charles E. Prince, Sr.
1937-2020
Charles Edward Prince, Sr. passed away on February 5,2020 after a long and happy life burning the candle at both ends. A native Houstonian, Charles was born on October 22, 1937 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas. His parents were George "Doug" Prince of Waxahachie, Texas and Dorothy Rose Bachemin of Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his son Charles E. Prince, Jr. and wife Michelle Lewis-Prince of Montgomery, Texas. His daughter Cynthia Elise Prince and her partner Jackie Sutherland Prince of Sugarland, Texas.
Charles is survived by his former wives Judie Works Ware of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Marsha Cunnigham Cain of Houston, Texas; Marina Fedotova Ouano formerly of Severodvinsk, Russia and Oksana Kodebski Fish formerly of Kiev, Ukraine. He is survived by his dear friend Gina Compagno Remmes of Kingwood, Texas.
Charles is survived by the wife of his beloved brother George D. "Buck" Prince, Virginia Flurry Prince of Houston, Texas. Charles and his brother were life long business partners starting with Prince's Hamburgers followed by Prince Food Systems, Inc. Through over 60 years of ups and downs, they always held together, with their greatest business success coming in later years with the success of Prince Food Systems, Inc. Charles always thought the people of Prince Food Systems were the most dedicated, hardworking, and knowledgeable associates in the industry.
Charles was business partners with his son Charles Prince, Jr. at the Texas Renaissance Festival with their operation of the "King's Feast" and the "Sea Devil" since its inception 22 years ago.
Eurogun Imports Inc, was a company founded and developed by Charles, importing ultra high quality rifles from France and Germany for African hunters and professional hunters. He became a well know authority of those type firearms and consulted with many clients to assist them in their choice of a firearm manufacturer. At the time of Charles's passing Eurogun Imports had sold firearms to clients in 27 States here in America and in South Africa, Spain, and Tanzania.
An avid hunter, Charles went on safari to South Africa and Tanzania numerous times over the years. Having started hunting with his father Doug Prince at the age of 10, he developed the skills and ethics required to be a first class hunter. He was a member of Safari Club International and of the Houston Safari Club. A long time member of the National Rifle Association Charles was a strong supporter of Americans' Right to Bear Arms per the U. S. Constitution.
Charles and his brother Buck were active sailors at the Galveston Bay Cruising Association and raced sailboats in many regattas, with a few victories and some serious mishaps in the beginning years.
An amateur auto racer, Charles competed in many Sports Car Club of America events across the Southwest in his younger years. He was known for many of his iconic cars including the Lotus 23, Elva MK 7, and Shelby Cobra, achieving some victories. His enthusiasm never waned until his passing. His toy of the day was a Mercedes S63 AMG Gull-wing.
Charles was an Opera fan and knew many interesting stories about how the great operas were received by audiences on opening night. He supported the Houston Grand Opera over the years. Charles said, "I would have been an opera tenor if I had my choice in life but I cannot sing at all."
Ballet was a great passion of Charles's. He was a supporter of Houston Ballet. Having traveled to Kiev, Ukraine on many occasions, he became friends with the general manager of the Shevchenko Theatre and with Natalia Matsak who Charles thought was the finest ballerina he had ever seen dance. "Natalia could light up the stage," he always said. "An evening with a ballet starring Natalia was always a performance to remember."
Services will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please spend your money on making someone happy. You cannot take it with you and you won't need it anyway.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020