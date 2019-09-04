|
|
Charles Schlicher, Jr.
1931-2019
Charles William Schlicher, Jr., 88, of Katy, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon John Evanoff reciting. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Tom Lam, Celebrant.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019