Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy
1344 W. Grand Parkway South
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 391-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church
Katy, TX
View Map
Charles Schlicher Jr.


1931 - 2019
Charles Schlicher Jr. Obituary
Charles Schlicher, Jr.
1931-2019
Charles William Schlicher, Jr., 88, of Katy, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon John Evanoff reciting. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Tom Lam, Celebrant.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
