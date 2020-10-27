Charles K. Speller, M.D.
1933-2020
Dr. Charles K. Speller transitioned on October 17, 2020. A trailblazer, he was Houston's first Black orthopedic surgeon and part of the group of physicians that built Houston's first medical professional building owned by Black physicians, 5445 Almeda.
He was a member of the Houston Medical Forum, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and was a 33° Mason (P.H.A).
He was a graduate of North Carolina Central University and Meharry Medical College and served in the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Scott Speller, brother, Randolph Speller, sons, Darrick and Christopher Speller and many other relatives and friends.
A walk-by visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m, to 7:00 p.m. at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Private services on Thursday, October 29th, will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m.: www.mabriemortuary.com/CharlesSpeller
