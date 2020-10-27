1/1
Dr. Charles Speller
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles K. Speller, M.D.
1933-2020
Dr. Charles K. Speller transitioned on October 17, 2020. A trailblazer, he was Houston's first Black orthopedic surgeon and part of the group of physicians that built Houston's first medical professional building owned by Black physicians, 5445 Almeda.
He was a member of the Houston Medical Forum, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and was a 33° Mason (P.H.A).
He was a graduate of North Carolina Central University and Meharry Medical College and served in the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Scott Speller, brother, Randolph Speller, sons, Darrick and Christopher Speller and many other relatives and friends.
A walk-by visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m, to 7:00 p.m. at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Private services on Thursday, October 29th, will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m.: www.mabriemortuary.com/CharlesSpeller.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Service
11:00 AM
Livestream - www.mabriemortuary.com/CharlesSpeller
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mabrie Memorial Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved