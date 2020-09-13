1/1
Charles "Chuck" Stephenson
1933 - 2020
C.K. (Chuck)
Stephenson
1933-2020
C.K. (Chuck) Stephenson died on September 5, 2020 at 86 years of age. He practiced law in Houston as a court trial lawyer for over fifty years. He is survived by his son, Ken Stephenson of Austin; and daughter, Dana Stephenson Koehn and spouse, Tim Koehn of Houston; and four grandchildren, Dylan and Krislyn Koehn and Kelly and Katie Stephenson. A Memorial Service will be held September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home. Condolences may be directed to www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
