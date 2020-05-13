Charles Terry
1970 - 2020
Charles Edward Terry, II
1970-2020
Our Lord opened his arms and called his son and our beloved Charles Edward Terry, II home on May 2, 2020. Charles was 49 years old. He is preceded in death by his father Charles E. Terry. Charles was born on August 10, 1970 in Houston, Texas to Blanche and Charles Terry. He graduated from Sam Houston High School and CHCP College for medical coding. He attended The Heights Church and Lindale Assembly of God.
Charles is survived in death by his mom, Blanche Vasquez Terry, son, Jeremy and granddaughter, Aria, son Charles, III, wife-Cricelda and grandchildren, Charles and Ava. He is also survived by his siblings and spouses, Pedro (Eunice) Ayarzagoitia, Cynthia Cortez, Rebecca (Jesse) Reynosa and Blanche (Cordell) Bausley, countless number of nieces and nephews, cousins, 3 aunts, and 1 uncle (tio Ralph) all of which Charles loved and adored.
Charles was a loving father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was usually the life of the party, who enjoyed playing pool. He had a special love for coaching, mentoring and umpiring youth sports. He was a certified TASCO baseball umpire, taking umpiring assignments all over Houston. He also coached youth football, the North Houston Oilers. Charles was a sweet gentle man who loved many and whom many loved. He will be missed tremendously by all!
The visitation, funeral service and interment will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. Lindale Church, 503 Reid Street, Houston, Texas 77022 will host the Visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and Funeral Service starting at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at 2:30 pm - Hollywood Cemetery, 3506 N. Main Street, Houston, Texas 77009.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Lindale Church
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lindale Church
MAY
15
Interment
02:30 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
