Charles Towne
1937 - 2020
Charles Albert Towne
1937-2020
Charles Albert Towne, 83, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Houston. A visitation is planned for Thursday, August 13, 2020 from Five until Seven O'clock in the evening at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Drive, Houston, TX 77080. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at Six Thirty that evening. The Mass of Christian Burial will commence on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Ten O'clock in the morning at St. Jerome. Interment will follow a funeral cortege to the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery. See www.woodlawnfh.com for the detailed obituary.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
AUG
13
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
