Charles Raymond "Chuck" Turner

1939-2019

CHARLES RAYMOND TURNER, 79, devoted Christian, faithful husband, loving father, founder of ALARM MASTERS CORPORATION and dedicated cyclist crossed the finish line of life on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Chuck was born in Lansing, Michigan on May 14, 1939. As a child he lived in Mansfield, Columbus and Circleville Ohio, Lansing and Higgins Lake near Grayling MI., Bradenton FL., Chincoteague VA., and finally self-proclaimed home town Huntsville Alabama.

Chuck joined the United States Air Force after graduating from Huntsville High School in 1958. His basic training brought him to Texas for the first time to Lackland AFB in San Antonio. He completed his training at Keesler AFB near Biloxi Mississippi while training on airborne navigational radar.

Upon graduation he was transferred to Barksdale AFB near Bossier City in Louisiana for training on voice cryptographic equipment. From Louisiana he was transferred to Ramstein AFB in Germany and then later to other posts which included USAF Headquarters in the Pentagon Washington DC. While serving on the Air Staff, USAF HQ Chuck was presented his highest military award, The Air Force Commendation Medal.

Following his 12 years of military service was six years in the computer and communications industry. The past thirty-five plus years have been spent in the private electronic and physical security industry. Mr. Turner is well regarded in the security industry, and has participated in many public speaking events, training and appearances including local civic associations, police academy classes, local TV channels 2 & 13, and also nationally on PBS.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Weld Turner, Virginia Rose Snell and Stepmother Dorothy Mae Spurger "Dot"; and sons James Weld Turner and Bruce Raymond Turner. He is survived by his wife, Suzie Ann Bulanek Turner; Sister, Dottie Mae Turner; his son Brian Keith Turner (wife Tina); and daughter Carla Robin Campbell (husband Russell); and seven Grandchildren: Chadwick Ross Turner, Jared Dalton Turner, Brandon Keith Turner, Ryan Ahern Fort, Hollie Robin Fort, Brittany Ann Turner and River Anthony Turner and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chuck will be forever riding in the light, love, joy and presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Friends are cordially invited to a Celebration of the Life of Charles "Chuck" Turner at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 27th of April, 2019, in the Activity Center at the Del Webb Sweetgrass Lakehouse, 707 Del Webb Blvd, in Richmond. A special presentation will take place at two o'clock.

We ask that in lieu of flowers that you make a donation in Chuck's honor to help the G.A.S.P. 100 and Shiner Brewery "Toast Our Troops" through the Boot Campaign https://bootcampaign.org

Or please consider contributing to the wonderful Fort Bend County Women's Center to help with their great community efforts and the Rio Bend facility https://www.fbwc.org/get-involved/donate/ Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary