Shirley and the Varsel family, we are so sorry for your loss, but know that Chuck is out of pain now. We do know that he is in Heaven and if anyone deserved to go straight to Heaven, it was Chuck. We will miss all the Bible Studies, Christmas Caroling, "special" events, breakfasts after many, many, many Masses, and just being mentored by both of you. We spent a lot of time together, at least 2 or 3 times a week and sometimes more, until the last 2 months. This pandemic changed that. Our "gang" might not be blood family, but we sure are church family. We love each other like family, and I know each of us will be there for you, Shirley, if you need us for anything. Thank you for all the good times we've had together, and we still have more memories to make. Miss you Chuck. Love you Shirley.

Mary Jane and T. Wayne Brewster

Friend