Charles "Chuck" Varsel
1930-2020
Charles "Chuck" Varsel ended his earthly journey on Friday, May 8, 2020 so he could complete his eternal journey with our Heavenly Father; a journey for which he spent years preparing and helping others as well. He was born in Fairhope, Pennsylvania on January 11, 1930 to Helen and Stanley Varsel and was the 10th of 13 children. He graduated from Saint Vincent College with a Bachelor's degree, received his Master of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Richmond and earned his PhD in Physical Biochemistry from the Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1970.
Charles began his career as an analytical chemist with Union Carbide and in 1955 joined the Philip Morris Corporation as a research chemist. In 1969 he joined the Minute Maid Company, a Division of Coca-Cola, and in 1973 was appointed Director of Research and Development, a positon he held until his retirement in 1992. After retirement he served as technical consultant for Minute Maid and The Coca-Cola Company until 1999.
Charles was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan and loved to visit training practice; especially, since the camp was at his Saint Vincent Alma Mater, familiar territory since Charles attended Saint Vincent on a football scholarship and was always grateful for the education he received there.
In retirement Charles traveled the globe, but at home golf became his game. When not skiing, rafting, or looking for adventurous travel he and his wife, Shirley, shared many hours of fellowship with their friends and family. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. As a committed man of faith and member of Christ the Good Shepherd Church for 40 plus years, Charles was able to share his love of God through facilitating bible study groups and teaching baptism and RCIA classes.
Charles is survived by, Shirley Varsel, his loving wife and partner of 69 years, his son, Mark Varsel and wife Susan, daughters, Kathleen Busa and husband Dan, Karen Keilers and husband Ronnie and Deborah Varsel and by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Jim Varsel and John Varsel. He is predeceased by his eldest son, Charles Varsel, Jr., and youngest son, Kevin Varsel and by his grandson Seth Stone.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In tribute to Charles and to share in his life the family invites you to visit www.kleinfh.com
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 18511 Klein Church Road, Spring, Texas 77379 or a charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 17 to May 18, 2020.