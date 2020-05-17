Dr. Charles "Chuck" Varsel
1930 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Varsel ended his earthly journey on Friday, May 8, 2020 so he could complete his eternal journey with our Heavenly Father; a journey for which he spent years preparing and helping others as well. He was born in Fairhope, Pennsylvania on January 11, 1930 to Helen and Stanley Varsel and was the 10th of 13 children. He graduated from Saint Vincent College with a Bachelor's degree, received his Master of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Richmond and earned his PhD in Physical Biochemistry from the Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1970.
Charles began his career as an analytical chemist with Union Carbide and in 1955 joined the Philip Morris Corporation as a research chemist. In 1969 he joined the Minute Maid Company, a Division of Coca-Cola, and in 1973 was appointed Director of Research and Development, a positon he held until his retirement in 1992. After retirement he served as technical consultant for Minute Maid and The Coca-Cola Company until 1999.
Charles was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan and loved to visit training practice; especially, since the camp was at his Saint Vincent Alma Mater, familiar territory since Charles attended Saint Vincent on a football scholarship and was always grateful for the education he received there.
In retirement Charles traveled the globe, but at home golf became his game. When not skiing, rafting, or looking for adventurous travel he and his wife, Shirley, shared many hours of fellowship with their friends and family. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. As a committed man of faith and member of Christ the Good Shepherd Church for 40 plus years, Charles was able to share his love of God through facilitating bible study groups and teaching baptism and RCIA classes.
Charles is survived by, Shirley Varsel, his loving wife and partner of 69 years, his son, Mark Varsel and wife Susan, daughters, Kathleen Busa and husband Dan, Karen Keilers and husband Ronnie and Deborah Varsel and by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Jim Varsel and John Varsel. He is predeceased by his eldest son, Charles Varsel, Jr., and youngest son, Kevin Varsel and by his grandson Seth Stone.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In tribute to Charles and to share in his life the family invites you to visit www.kleinfh.com
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions can be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 18511 Klein Church Road, Spring, Texas 77379 or a charity of your choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
May 16, 2020
Chuck was my brother-in-law. It was so gratifying to know my sister Shirley was married to such a fine man. He was the very best.
RICHARD MULLER
Family
May 13, 2020
Our dear Shirley we are dismayed at the news of Chuck passing, We love the two of you and will always remember him as the most devoted man to his God,his family,his Church and to his many many true friends. We cherish the memories of you both coming when we needed you most. Chuck and Shirley like bread and buttersalt and pepperbacon and eggs will always be together in our minds.We loved Chuck and we love you.Our skiing trips,and the joy and fun we had will always be highlights of our memories. There is great comfort in asking Jesus to give him a hug for you, and in knowing He will.
Bob and Evelyn Woelfel
Friend
May 13, 2020
Dr.Charles Varsel; A great Food Scientist, highly respected throughout the food industry. Charlie was a friend and associate for nearly 30 years with The Coca-Cola Co. and Minute Maid, and on into retirement. Most importantly, he was a great role model for Christian Leadership. We enjoyed many rounds of Golf together, and countless lost golf balls. Many memories will sustain us until we meet again. Our Prayers go out to Shirley,the entire Varsel Family...Bill & Cris Hatcher
Bill HATCHER
May 12, 2020
Shirley and the Varsel family, we are so sorry for your loss, but know that Chuck is out of pain now. We do know that he is in Heaven and if anyone deserved to go straight to Heaven, it was Chuck. We will miss all the Bible Studies, Christmas Caroling, "special" events, breakfasts after many, many, many Masses, and just being mentored by both of you. We spent a lot of time together, at least 2 or 3 times a week and sometimes more, until the last 2 months. This pandemic changed that. Our "gang" might not be blood family, but we sure are church family. We love each other like family, and I know each of us will be there for you, Shirley, if you need us for anything. Thank you for all the good times we've had together, and we still have more memories to make. Miss you Chuck. Love you Shirley.
Mary Jane and T. Wayne Brewster
Friend
May 12, 2020
Dr. Varsel was a wonderful man of integrity and the world was better for his being in it. I was greatly blessed by knowing him. Working for him at such a young age for so many years had a life-long impact on me. He was such a great example of a Godly man. I'll never forget him and will be forever grateful to have had him be part of my life. My sincerest condolences to Mrs. Varsel and all of the family. Love and prayers - Barbie
Barbie Batura
Friend
May 12, 2020
Father of friends Chuck and Debbie ...welcomed me in his home on several occasions. He was a great father... Glad I had the chance to know him.
Buddy Travis
Friend
May 12, 2020
I worked with Charlie for years at Minute Maid. As a new hire, he taught me much about the corporate ways and the workings of the juice business. He was a class act, true gentleman and honest to the core. I will miss him.
RIP Mr. Varsel
Richard rodgers
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Special Day!<br />Jan11, 2020
Our hearts ache for the Varsel family. Chuck was a man of such great faith and integrity.... a Inspiration to us all! Our deepest sympathy and love,
Terry & Sharon
Sharon & Terry Cotter
Family
