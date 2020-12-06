Charles W. LeMaster

1928-2020

Charles Weldon LeMaster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, the 22nd of November. He was surrounded by his family and the loving owners and staff of The Cottage in Springs Branch where he lived the past year. He was 92 years of age.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife Roberta, brother Howard, son Garth, his wife Chantal, and his granddaughter Cleo. He had one other son, Charles Tennyson, also deceased.

Chuck was one of 6 children born in Barnetts Creek Kentucky on the 5th of February 1928, to Alfred and Jincie LeMaster. Theirs was a working-class family, with Chuck recalling Christmas gifts being an apple and the day off.

Chuck completed early schooling in Johnson County, and was in his first year at Berea College when he was drafted into the Army. Prior to his 1947 discharge, he served as a Sergeant at General MacArthur's headquarters during the occupation of Japan. `

After service, Chuck returned to Berea where he finished his studies while being Captain of the Volunteer Fire Department. He graduated in 1951 with a degree in business.

Seeking a better life and warmer climate, Chuck migrated to Houston and began work in a CPA firm, then climbed the ladders of several energy companies, finally retiring in the early 90's from Phibro Energy.

During this time Chuck met Roberta Joan Webb, and after a brief courtship they married on May 7, 1955. At the time of his passing, they'd been married 65 years.

Chuck's greatest passion was tennis, and he was heavily involved in the Texas tennis scene. As a tournament player he earned numerous championships in both singles and doubles. For 20 years he and Roberta directed the LeMaster Husband and Wife Tournament. Chuck also umpired professional matches, co-founded the Houston Tennis Umpire's Association, and in 2007 was inducted into the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Chuck also enjoyed cooking and his Christmas catfish fry for friends and relatives was a favorite.

The family would like to thank all those who supported Chuck on his journey, in particular Mary Portwood and his tennis/Costco dining partner Craig Townsend. (Here's to chili dogs with a Mocha Freeze).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



