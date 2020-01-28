|
Charles R. Wiggs
1938-2020
Charles Reagan Wiggs passed away peacefully at noon on January 24, 2020 in Pattison, Texas, with his loving family by his side. The beloved father and grandfather was known simply as "PawPaw' to his grandchildren, "Toddy" to much of his family and school friends, and "Charlie" to his adult family and friends. Charlie was born on March 12, 1938, in Weatherford, Texas, to Margie McLean Wiggs and Mac Wiggs.
Charlie was the third of 3 boys who all grew up in Weatherford, Texas. Charlie attended Weatherford High School and graduated in 1956 after participating on the regional champion football team, in track, throwing the shot put and discus, and in the one-act play his senior year. Charlie continued his education at Weatherford Junior College and then at NTSU in Denton where he graduated in 1960 and then began 30 years of coaching at Burkburnett, Palacios, and Brookshire Royal. Charlie met his wife to be, June Rutledge Wiggs, at Burkburnett ISD Inservice in 1961 and they married December 2, 1961, and were married 58 years.
Charlie enjoyed coaching and golfing and was proud of coaching a state championship football team and track team, his seven holes in one in golf, his two double eagles in golf, and managing to shoot 10 strokes under his age in golf when he was 79. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Margie and Mac Wiggs and his brother, Warner Wiggs.
He is survived by his wife June of 58+ years; his brother Bruce Wiggs (wife Laura); children Kathy Hemann (husband Mark), Todd Wiggs, and Gaylynn Gee; grandchildren Chris Wiggs (wife Rachel), Melanie Wiggs Alfaro (husband Paolo) and Trevor Charles Ashmore.
The family wishes to thank doctors and nurses at Texas Oncology and MD Anderson Hospital for their loving care.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family to share remembrances of Charlie during a visitation to be held at Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, Brookshire, TX from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Brookshire, TX. Officiating: Pastors Phil Groce and Sue Lyle. Interment will follow at Pattison Cemetery, Pattison, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First United Methodist Church of Brookshire, MD Anderson Hospital, or a charity of your-choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020