Charles Weldon
Wilkerson
1932-2019
Charles Weldon Wilkerson, 87, passed away at home on Monday, August 19, 2019 in Pearland, Texas. Weldon was born on February 21, 1932 on the family farm near Hope, Texas. He grew up in the Hope-Yoakum area of Texas. In the mid 1940's, his parents moved to Galveston, Texas. Weldon graduated from Ball High School in 1950. While living on the island, he met and later married Marjorie Lee Meyer. After the devastation of Hurricane Carla in 1961, they moved to Angleton and later, Pasadena, Texas. Most recently, he and Margie retired to Frelsburg, Texas where they enjoyed life in the country. For the last two years both resided in Pearland, Texas at their daughter and son-in-law's home.
Weldon and Marjorie have three children: Charles Ray Wilkerson (Debbie), Sondra Schaaf (Stacy), and Fr. Wayne Wilkerson, affectionately known as "the caboose." He is also survived by four grandchildren: Brian Sr. (Tonja), Darren, Emma and Tyler as well as great-grandchildren: Susie (Austin), Brian Jr., and Kayla and one great-great grandson, Easton. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ferdinand Leo Meyer Jr. and sister-in-law Sue Wilkerson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. He is preceded in death by his parents: Carl Willie Wilkerson, Amanda Abigail Collins-Wilkerson, his sister who was stillborn and his brother, Walter Ray Wilkerson.
Weldon married Marjorie, his high school sweetheart on February 9, 1952 at First Lutheran Church in Galveston, Texas. During most of their 67 years of marriage, they lived in Pasadena, Texas (1961-2012). A man of faith and trust in God, he was a founding member of Peace Lutheran Church in Pasadena, and an active member of the Peace Lutheran Brotherhood, Kiwanis Club-Pasadena, S.P.J.S.T. Pasadena Lodge, T.P.E.A., Prime Timers, Sunshiner's and most recently of Trinity Lutheran Church in Frelsburg, Texas. He also was invited to be an Ambassador of the Mayor of Pasadena. He proudly served in the Texas National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for many years respectively.
Strong-willed and in control until the end, he led our family by example. He looked forward to Sunday school, enjoyed bible study, being on the Church Council, reading, dominoes, solitaire, hunting, fishing, riding to look at the deer, and being Paka and grandpa to his grandchildren and those whom he dearly loved as his own: Robert, Kevin, Stefano, Victoria, Madelyn and Jacquelyn. Never knowing a stranger and born without a filter, he was always the consummate storyteller. He will be deeply missed, and we are better for having had him in our lives.
Funeral arrangements are: Visitation on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Henneke Funeral Home from 5:00-9:00pm with a Vigil for the Deceased at 7:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Frelsburg, (2309 FM 1291, New Ulm, Texas) followed by the Rite of Christian Burial at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Frelsburg, Texas.
