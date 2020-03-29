|
Charles William (Bill) Devaney
1925-2020
Charles William (Bill) Devaney went to be with the Lord on March 20th in Sugar Land, Texas. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 25, 1925 to Charles A. and Grace Devaney of Berwyn, Pa. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jean, who passed away in 2013 and daughter Carol Devaney Owens who died in 2002 at the age of 48. Bill is survived by his son Michael and wife Cynthia; son in law John Owens and grandchildren, Max Devaney and wife Rachel, Grace Brewer and husband Scott, Melissa Benzaia and husband Damon, and Jeffrey Owens. Bill is also survived by sisters Virginia Somers, Nancy Springborn, and brother Richard Devaney.
Bill grew up in the Pennsylvania cities of Berwyn and Malvern. He received BS and MBA degrees from Temple University where he later established an Endowed Scholarship for MIS students in the Business School. He was employed by RCA Defense Electronics Products for eight years in systems and software development. In 1966 he joined Price Waterhouse Management Advisory Services in the Philadelphia office. In 1969, Bill was transferred, at his request, to the PWC Houston Office to augment the Management Services Practice. He was admitted to the PWC partnership in 1970 and retired from the firm in 1986.
Bill was a member of the Naval Reserve for 41 years. He enlisted the day after high school graduation in 1943 and served on the USS Cabot (CVL-28) as an aviation machinist mate. His awards include: Bronze Star Medal with combat "V", Combat Action Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with 9 battle stars, Presidential Unit Citation with Bronze Star, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with 2 battle stars, Philippine Presidential Unit Citation, American Theatre Ribbon, Naval Reserve Medal, and the Victory Medal. After his active duty discharge in 1946, he enrolled at Temple University and reenlisted in the Naval Reserve, performing active duties as a plane captain and air crewman until he received a commission as Ensign in the Naval Supply Corps. He was retired from the US Navy with the rank of Commander in 1985.
Bill actively served in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas communities where he lived. Bill has been a school board member and president, homeowner association board member, yacht club treasurer and guest lecturer at numerous universities. After WW2, Bill rode Indian motorcycles as well as raced both open wheel Midgets and MGs on eastern and southern tracks. As he noted, fatherhood terminated his car racing career. Bill's lifelong hobbies included sailing, flying, restoring and riding British motorcycles, WW2 history, his beloved Temple Owls basketball and, later in life, buying Ford Mustangs.
Bill was a member of Pines Presbyterian Church, VFW Post #8790, the USS Cabot Association, the Association of Naval Aviation, the US Naval Institute and the Military Officers Association of America.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pines Presbyterian Church (Houston) and/or Temple University.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pines Presbyterian Church, additional information will be announced at a later date.
