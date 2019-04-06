Home

Charles Y'Barbo
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Charles Edward Y'Barbo
1936-2019
Charles Edward Y'Barbo of Houston, Texas went to be with his Lord on Monday April 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on July 9, 1936 in Chireno, Texas to his parents Bertie Y'Barbo and Alice Y'Barbo, Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend that will be truly missed by many that loved him. Charles was survived by his children Donald Y'Barbo & wife Cindy, daughter Tammy Y'Barbo Miller and Dennis Y'Barbo & wife Queta, Grandchildren; Alisa Johnson, Nathan Y'Barbo, Christi Brune, Brandon Hamel, Jordan Hamel, Daisy Moreno, Kristy Howard, Misty Y'Barbo and Lesly Y'Barbo, Great Grandchildren; Austin Johnson, Anthony Y'Barbo, Lexie Hanna, Coleman Johnson, Lestat Y'Barbo, Bryson Brune, Angel Melchor, Dominic Y'Barbo, Bailey Howard, Everlee Brune and Daisy Hamel, Sisters; Vivian Crowder, Linda Weaver, Barbara Rainey and Francis Kirby and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Y'Barbo, son Ronald Y'Barbo and Sisters; Ora Lindgren and Rhonda Markeson.
Memorial Service will be held Sunday April 7, 2019 at 2:30pm In the Grand Chapel at Brookside Funeral Home 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019
