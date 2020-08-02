Charles Zenker, Jr.1930-2020Charles William Zenker, Jr. was born on January 11, 1930 to Charles and Evelyn Zenker in Hollywood, California. The family left California in 1943 and moved to New Mexico before settling in Texas in 1945. Chuck graduated from Amarillo High School and began college at Texas Tech before being drafted in 1952 into the US Army. He was honorably discharged in 1954 after service in the Counter Intelligence Corps (now the CIA). Chuck returned to college at Baylor and graduated with his BBA in 1955, Masters in 1957 and attended Law School. He joined State Farm Insurance in the fall of 1957 in Houston, Texas. He retired in 2000 from State Farm after 43 years. Chuck married Christine Reedy Zenker in 1988 and they were married for 32 years.Chuck could be described as having a generous smile. He remained intellectually curious and held a quick wit. He was an avid reader, loved all sports and explored politics in depth. He and Rush Limbaugh held similar views on almost every aspect. Chuck loved music, most especially the American Standard Playbook. His favorite song being "I'll be Seeing You", a post war ballad. His favorite movie was "Bridge on the River Kwai". Chuck attended St Martha's Catholic Church. He was a loving and supportive husband, proud father and grandfather. Chuck held a special bond with his only brother Gary. He was a very dear person and will be missed by many.Survivors include his wife, Christine Zenker; his brother Gary Zenker and wife Ronda; his son Charles Zenker and wife Pamela; his daughter Chere Christie and husband Troy; two grandchildren Charlie Zenker and Taylor Christie.