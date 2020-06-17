Charlie Bellinger Bethea1948-2020The light of God surrounds us; The love of God enfolds us. Ms. Charlie Bellinger Bethea entered into Eternal Rest on June 6, 2020.She leaves in God's care her loving children, Dr. Brittany Bethea and Damon & Kay Bethea; four grandchildren; many dear relatives; and loyal friends.Her parents, Harry M. Bellinger and Elise Weaver Bellinger, and siblings, Patricia and Valmo Bellinger preceded her in death.Ms. Charlie Bethea will receive guests Thursday, June 18th in The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.Her life will be celebrated Saturday, June 20th, 12:00 P.M. at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. WW White Rd., San Antonio, TX 78220. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 11:00 A.M.Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.Final Arrangements Entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home, (210) 227-7281 and