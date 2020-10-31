1/
Charlie Hogue Jr.
1926 - 2020
Charlie James Hogue Jr.

Graveside services for Charlie James Hogue Jr., 94, of Houston, Texas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Livingston, Texas with Rev. Ted Schwank officiating. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post #8568.Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020.
