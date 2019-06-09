|
Charlie Doyle
McQueen
1933-2019
Charlie Doyle McQueen of Montgomery, Texas passed away June 4, 2019 at Woodhaven Village in Conroe, Texas. He was born June 23, 1933 in Hallsville, Texas to William D. and Bessie Jones McQueen. The family will receive guests for a visitation on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A funeral service will occur Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM with burial to immediately follow. A full obituary may be found on Brookside's website listed below.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019