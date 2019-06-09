Home

Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Charlie Doyle
McQueen
1933-2019
Charlie Doyle McQueen of Montgomery, Texas passed away June 4, 2019 at Woodhaven Village in Conroe, Texas. He was born June 23, 1933 in Hallsville, Texas to William D. and Bessie Jones McQueen. The family will receive guests for a visitation on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A funeral service will occur Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM with burial to immediately follow. A full obituary may be found on Brookside's website listed below.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019
