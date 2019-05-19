Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie Walker


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlie Walker Obituary
Charlie E. Walker
1933-2019
"When your work is all completed, He will gently call you home; Oh, the rapture of that meeting."
Mr. Walker peacefully departed this life March 12, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Tuesday, March 21st, 11:00 AM in the Rose Chapel at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.
In God's care he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Pamela Walker Davis; son, Carlton Walker; grandchildren, Brandon Davis and Chelsea Walker and many other dear relatives and friends.
His beloved wife, Mrs. Barbara Walker, preceded him in death.
Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now