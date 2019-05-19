|
|
Charlie E. Walker
1933-2019
"When your work is all completed, He will gently call you home; Oh, the rapture of that meeting."
Mr. Walker peacefully departed this life March 12, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Tuesday, March 21st, 11:00 AM in the Rose Chapel at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.
In God's care he leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Pamela Walker Davis; son, Carlton Walker; grandchildren, Brandon Davis and Chelsea Walker and many other dear relatives and friends.
His beloved wife, Mrs. Barbara Walker, preceded him in death.
Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019