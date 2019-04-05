Charlotte Ritz Addie

1921-2019

Charlotte Etta Ritz Addie formerly of Roselle Park, NJ passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born March 6, 1921 in Newark, NJ to the late Charles and Edna Smith Ritz.

Charlotte met William (Bill) Addie at work at Weston Instruments in Newark, NJ. They were married February 28, 1945 and had a happy 62 year marriage until his passing September 2007. They loved roller dancing and later enjoyed golf, bowling and Sunday car rides. Charlotte's hobbies included sewing, needlepoint and crocheting.

She was a resident of Houston for 31 years after retiring in 1988 from the cost accounting department of Schering-Plough in Kenilworth, NJ (now Merck).

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill and her brothers George and Charles Ritz; her sister Jeanne Ritz Sasso.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Parlapiano and her husband John and two grandchildren Peter Parlapiano and Diane Parlapiano and her husband Stephen Allen.

