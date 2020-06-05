Charlotte "Lottie" May Bryan

1916-2020

Charlotte "Lottie" May Bryan went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 103, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to the late Albert Van Buren Howie and Maggie May Dewitt in Terrell, Texas, on July 10, 1916.

Lottie spent her childhood in College Mound, moving to Terrell at the age of 16, where she attended and graduated Terrell High School. From there, she attended the college now known as Texas A&M Commerce to receive her bachelor's degree. She started her professional career teaching in College Mound then was employed on a geophysical crew in the oil and gas industry. Lottie was a resident of Houston since 1950. She married Ralph Dewilton Bryan Sr. on October 10, 1946, and shared 47 loving years together.

Lottie was a kind, loving, and spiritual woman. She was an inspiration to all and saw the good in everyone. She was our matriarch.

To cherish her memories, she leaves behind her sons, Ralph D. Bryan Jr., Larry Bryan and wife Perla; daughters, Mary Bryan Litwin and husband Bruce, and Betty Bryan Bailey and husband Mitch; grandchildren, Monica Hernandez, Bill Hernandez, Bryce Litwin and wife Christine, Kirstin Litwin, Jake Litwin, Doug Litwin and wife Jessica, Elizabeth Motes and husband Stephen, Luke Bailey and wife Christina, Lane Bailey and wife Jamie, Brandy Cooper, Shannon Bailey, and Mitch Bailey; great grandchildren, Rebecca, Torivio, Blake, Peyton, Jake, Irelynn, Isaac, Alexander, Briana, Andrew, Alison and Bowen; great great grandchild Carly; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four brothers: Angus Howie, Wade Howie, June Howie and Jed Howie.

A life well lived; she left this world a better kinder place for her time here.

For special remembrances donations can be made to College Mound Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 105, Terrell, Texas, 75160-7935.

Arrangements are under the care of Allan Fuller Funeral Home.



